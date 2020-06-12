Left Menu
Noida: 4 more hospitals to start COVID-19 treatment soon

Responding in affirmative to a query asking if there were enough beds for COVID patients, Suhas said presently the district has around 250 active patients and the total capacity of beds is 900 -– 150 at GIMS, 50 at Child PGI, 400 at Sharda, 100 at Kailash and 200 at NIMS. "Hospitals namely Fortis, Jaypee, Kailash and Yatharth have submitted their proposals to the chief medical officer and will start functioning soon.

Four more private hospitals will start treating COVID-19 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar soon, adding to the existing 900 beds across Noida and Greater Noida for coronavirus cases, the district administration said on Thursday. The new hospitals are Fortis, Jaypee, Kailash and Yatharth, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said in a letter addressed to residents. These facilities will self-regulate the treatment cost, he said.

At present, COVID-19 treatment is available at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), the District Hospital, the Noida Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and private hospitals Sharda and Kailash. Responding in affirmative to a query asking if there were enough beds for COVID patients, Suhas said presently the district has around 250 active patients and the total capacity of beds is 900 -– 150 at GIMS, 50 at Child PGI, 400 at Sharda, 100 at Kailash and 200 at NIMS.

"Hospitals namely Fortis, Jaypee, Kailash and Yatharth have submitted their proposals to the chief medical officer and will start functioning soon. They have been asked to self-regulate prices and publish the prices to the general public,” he wrote, addressing a frequent query on the issue. Regarding non-COVID and emergency treatments, he said, "The Government and private hospitals are continuously trained, sensitised to follow laid down procedure and handle all such patients accordingly." He also spelled out two major challenges in fighting COVID-19– ensuring self-regulation and fighting misinformation.

He appealed to the residents to remain aware and also help others regarding the Dos and Don'ts during the outbreak of the disease. He said while there is always a scope for improvement in delivery of services, a lot of time and energy of the health department is wasted in fighting misinformation.

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and adversity," Suhas signed off with a famous saying. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst-hit districts in the state with 735 positive COVID-19 cases, including 11 deaths, so far, according to official figures..

