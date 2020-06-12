Left Menu
Mainland China reports 7 new confirmed, 1 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

Mainland China reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case as of end-June 11, the country's national health authority said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 83,064, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but symptomless, as confirmed cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-06-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 06:14 IST
Mainland China reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case as of end-June 11, the country's national health authority said. The National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday that six of the new confirmed patients reported were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas.

