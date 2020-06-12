Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, no deaths

Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, no deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 12-06-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 10:44 IST
Thailand on Friday reported four new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total number of confirmed infections to 3,129, of which 58 were fatalities. The four new cases were Thai nationals returning from India who were in quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.
There have been 2,987 patients who have recovered.