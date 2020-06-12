Turkish Airlines to resume flights to China, U.S. in June

Turkish Airlines to resume flights to China, U.S. in JuneReuters | Ankara | Updated: 12-06-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 11:01 IST
Turkish Airlines will resume some international flights this month to China, South Korea, and the United States among other destinations, the airline said on Friday, a day after it began restarting such services.
On Twitter, Chief Executive Bilal Eksi said flights to Chicago and Washington D.C. would resume on June 19, and those to Los Angeles would restart on June 24, with three each week.
In a notice on its website, the airline said it would start a weekly flight to Shanghai from June 19, with two weekly flights each to Hong Kong and Seoul from June 24. On Thursday, it had resumed flights to Britain, Germany, and the Netherlands.
