Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-India's virus lockdown fuels timber-smuggling in Kashmir forests

“There was a spike in incidents of timber-smuggling because of the lockdown, but it doesn’t mean our staff completely failed to act,” said Mohit Gera, principal chief conservator of forests, speaking by phone from his office in Jammu. “In the first few weeks, timber smugglers took advantage as our staff could not reach far-flung areas and our workers have also been busy with helping the government in the fight against COVID,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 11:31 IST
FEATURE-India's virus lockdown fuels timber-smuggling in Kashmir forests
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

India's coronavirus lockdown has paved the way for a rise in illegal logging and timber-smuggling in forest-rich Indian-administered Kashmir, with guards unable to patrol and local incomes plummeting, the region's forest officials said.

The damage to forests was particularly high during the first few weeks of the strict lockdown, which began on March 25 and has been eased since late May. "There was a spike in incidents of timber-smuggling because of the lockdown, but it doesn't mean our staff completely failed to act," said Mohit Gera, principal chief conservator of forests, speaking by phone from his office in Jammu.

"In the first few weeks, timber smugglers took advantage as our staff could not reach far-flung areas and our workers have also been busy with helping the government in the fight against COVID," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Jammu and Kashmir have so far reported about 4,500 cases of COVID-19 infection and at least 50 deaths.

Forest department workers seized 4,342 cubic feet of timber from smugglers in the past two months, as well as confiscating 13 vehicles and 41 horses, and filing 103 police reports against 306 perpetrators, Gera added. Those responsible included habitual timber-smugglers who take the wood to sell for construction and other private uses, as well as people who recently turned to, fell trees because they lost their work during the pandemic, officials said.

On World Environment Day, June 5, the forest department launched a mobile app and toll-free number so that local people could report timber theft in real-time, Gera said. In early April, Kashmir's Wildlife Department put out a circular asking people living near forests not to visit them, in a bid to avoid transmission of the novel coronavirus.

"We felt the need to issue the circular after we learned that a tiger was found COVID-19 positive in the United States," said Rashid Naqash, Kashmir's wildlife warden. But the warning did not deter timber-smugglers, it seems.

'DESPERATE' Nazir Ahmad, president of the Kashmir forest employees' union, said more than 320 colleagues had been injured during the lockdown in attacks by smugglers using their hands or sticks.

"The forest guards and officers bear the brunt when it comes to protecting forests," Ahmad said by phone. A forest official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said not only sawn timber had been smuggled from forests, but also small trees and the tops of trees.

Some people were taking them to sell as firewood to families for the winter, he added. Gera said that with most people having no work during the COVID-19 lockdown, "a few of them get so desperate that they think of smuggling forest products".

The state forest services are in the process of regenerating forest areas such as Tosamaidan and Sitaharan in central Kashmir that were denuded by timber-smugglers when armed violence in the region was at its peak in the 1990s and early 2000s. The Kashmir forest department says that, in the past five years, it has been successful in restoring and protecting the region's forests, which cover about 816,400 hectares, even achieving a small net increase in its forested area.

Experts, however, have queried the figures, saying they include horticultural areas with trees, as well as forests that fall outside the line of control, in the part of Kashmir, claimed by Pakistan. Scientists say forests are vital for curbing climate change as they suck planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere while regulating the water cycle and helping prevent floods.

Kashmir's forest department had planted 73,000 trees just in the past few months, Gera said. "The region can't afford to lose more forest trees," he added. Feroz Ahmad, a teacher at a government-run school in Lolab in northern Kashmir, said harming the region's forests was like "harming our existence".

He noted that people in the Himalayan region often cite a saying attributed to 16th-century saint Sheikhul Aalam that "food will last as long as forests last". "Kashmir is called a paradise on Earth because of our forests and water bodies. And more importantly, our food supply is dependent on forests," Ahmad told the Thomson Reuters Foundation during a visit to the Lolab forest.

But that message may be lost on people who need to feed their families at a time when the COVID-19 outbreak has cut off their livelihoods.

TOURISM CRASH

Irfan Rasool, the forest conservator for north Kashmir, said some daily wage laborers working in tourism or construction, who had lost their incomes in the past three months, may have taken to timber-smuggling "as a last resort". His team had confiscated dozens of ponies normally used for tourist rides at mountain resorts that were discovered transporting timber instead, he said.

There are nearly 11,000 people who own ponies and work at Kashmir's resorts such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam, as well as 3,700 tourist guides and sled drivers. At the start of May, the local government said each worker would be given 1,000 rupees (about $13.20) per month for three months to make up for lost revenues.

But some in the tourism industry scoffed at the gesture. Farhat Nayek, who runs a tour agency in Gulmarg, said in the summer season, workers would earn 1,500 rupees per day on average, bringing in at least 45,000 rupees a month.

"Every person has to feed about six family members. How can a person do so if he has just 1,000 rupees a month?" Nayek asked. ($1 = 75.8150 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Tom Hanks’s WWII drama ‘Greyhound’ to premiere on Apple TV Plus in July

World War II drama Greyhound, starring Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks, will debut on streaming platform Apple TV Plus on July 10. Greyhound was slated to be released theatrically by Sony Pictures, but the uncertainty over the COVID-19 theatre ...

Officials: US teen killed by police shotgun blast in Mexico

A 16-year-old U.S. citizen died from a shotgun blast to the head that was fired by a police officer in a small town in southern Mexico, authorities said. The Oaxaca state prosecutors office said Wednesday night that the boy, Alexander Martn...

Denmark plans $1.5 bln fund for coronavirus-hit companies

The Danish government plans to create a 10 billion Danish crown 1.52 billion fund to support companies hit by the coronavirus crisis, it said on Friday.Companies with annual revenue over 500 million crowns are eligible, the finance ministry...

Thailand to lift curfew, more curbs as 'travel bubbles' targeted

Thailand will lift a nationwide curfew and ease more restrictions next week, a spokesman for its coronavirus task force said on Friday, after the country has reported no local transmissions of the virus for 18 days.Thailand is also planning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020