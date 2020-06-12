Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK economy shrank by a quarter in depths of lockdown

Britain's economy shrank by a quarter in the March-April period as entire sectors were shuttered by the coronavirus lockdown, reaching what looks likely to be the bottom of a "catastrophic" crash before a long and slow recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:29 IST
UK economy shrank by a quarter in depths of lockdown

Britain's economy shrank by a quarter in the March-April period as entire sectors were shuttered by the coronavirus lockdown, reaching what looks likely to be the bottom of a "catastrophic" crash before a long and slow recovery. In a slump dwarfing previous downturns, the economy contracted by 20.4% in April from March, when it shrank by nearly 6%. It was 24.5% smaller than in April 2019.

Both readings were below the unprecedentedly weak forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. The Office for National Statistics said the economy had shrunk back to its size in 2002. "This is catastrophic, literally on a scale never seen before in history," Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, said. "The real issue is what happens next."

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said: "In line with many other economies around the world, coronavirus is having a severe impact on our economy." However, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says Britain - with its huge services industries which are hit hard by social distancing measures - could suffer the worst downturn among the countries it covers, with an 11.5% contraction this year.

Sunak said the 133 billion pounds ($168 billion) of extra spending and tax cuts he has rushed out meant Britain had "the best chance of recovering quickly as the economy reopens". Much of Britain's retail sector is due to open its doors next week and the government last month urged people who could not do their jobs at home to return to work as lockdown restrictions are gradually lifted.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey - who has warned of the deepest recession in three centuries this year - said on Wednesday he could see some signs of a recovery but long-term economic damage remained likely. The BoE is expected to announce a fresh increase of at least 100 billion pounds in its bond-buying firepower next week.

Johnson of the IFS told Sky News the hit might be short, if the roughly one third of private sector employees who are temporarily laid off can return to work, consumers go out and spend again and Britain avoids a second COVID-19 wave. But it was more likely that unemployment jumps as the government's wage subsidy scheme ends in October, pushing many workers over an income cliff, and Britain limps into 2021 with the risk of a Brexit shock also on the horizon, he said.

Britain formally left the European Union at the end of January but little has yet changed in its relationship with the bloc during a transition period which lasts for the rest of the year. Talks on a comprehensive future relationship deal have hardly progressed since February. The ONS said output in the dominant services sector fell by 19.0% in April from March while manufacturing was down more than 24% and construction crashed by nearly half.

In the three months to April, the overall economy contracted by 10.4% from the previous three-month period. ($1 = 0.7917 pounds)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Record rise in India virus cases raises fear of return of curbs

India reported a record daily increase of novel coronavirus cases on Friday and became the worlds fourth worst-hit country, raising the prospect of the return of a lockdown just days after it was lifted. Anxious to revive the economy after ...

Indian man who died from heart disease later found to have COVID-19

A 44-year-old Indian man in Singapore, who died of coronary heart disease on June 8, was infected by the coronavirus, the ministry of health has said. The man, who was not identified, developed chest and epigastric pain on May 28 and soug...

Paris police ask shops to close due to risk of disorder at Saturday protest

The Paris police department said it had called for shops and businesses in districts from Republique to Opera to close on Saturday due to risks of public disorder at a demonstration. The police department said on Friday that shops should bo...

C'garh: 2 workers injured in fuel tank blast die in hospital

Two of the four workers injured in a fuel tank explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Wednesday, have succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital here, police said. Kanhaiyalal 59 and Jairam Khalko 35, who had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020