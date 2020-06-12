Left Menu
Development News Edition

People with diabetes are at greater risk of bone fractures​: Study

Richard Eastell, Professor of Bone Metabolism and Director of the University of Sheffield’s Mellanby Centre for Bone Research, said: “This important research highlights the urgent need for doctors to evaluate the risk of fracture for patients with diabetes and also to look at potential treatments which may help to reduce that risk." According to Steven Cummings from Sutter Health, patients with diabetes and the doctors who care for them should be aware of the increased risk of fractures.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-06-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:44 IST
People with diabetes are at greater risk of bone fractures​: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

People living with diabetes are at greater risk of bone fractures, according to a new study. The researchers noted that people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of suffering hip and non-vertebral fractures. A non-vertebral fracture is a fracture not occurring in the spine and excluding fractures of the skull. The findings, revealed during the Diabetes Awareness Week being observed from June 8-14, show that people with type 1 diabetes are at greater risk than people with type 2 diabetes. Insulin use and length of time someone has lived with the condition further increased the risk for people with type 2 diabetes.

People with type 1 diabetes don't produce insulin, while those with type 2 don't respond to insulin as well as they should and later in the disease often don't make enough insulin. Both types can lead to chronically high blood sugar levels. Diabetes has a number of widely-known complications, however, the study highlights the impact of the condition on bone health specifically fractures. The study, published online in the Bone journal, was conducted by the University of Sheffield in the UK in collaboration with the Sutter Health, a US-based not-for-profit integrated health delivery system, and the University of California.

Lead researcher Dr. Tatiane Vilaca, from the University of Sheffield's Mellanby Centre for Bone Research, said: "Diabetes can cause a number of well-known complications, including kidney problems, loss of eyesight, problems with your feet and nerve damage. However, until now many people with diabetes and their doctors are unaware that they are also at greater risk of bone fractures. "We need to raise awareness about the greater risk people with diabetes face to help them to prevent fractures. For example, preventing falls can reduce the risk of fracture. Fractures can be very serious, especially in older people. Hip fractures are the most severe as they cause such high disability." Vilaca noted that around 76,000 people in the UK suffer a hip fracture every year and it is thought as many as 20 percent of people will die within a year of the fracture. Many others don't fully regain mobility, and for many people, it can cause a loss of independence.

One in 15 people in the UK has diabetes. Richard Eastell, Professor of Bone Metabolism and Director of the University of Sheffield's Mellanby Centre for Bone Research, said: "This important research highlights the urgent need for doctors to evaluate the risk of fracture for patients with diabetes and also to look at potential treatments which may help to reduce that risk." According to Steven Cummings from Sutter Health, patients with diabetes, and the doctors who care for them should be aware of the increased risk of fractures. "Patients are encouraged to ask their doctors what to do about that risk, and doctors should assess the risk and consider treatment to reduce that risk," he said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Record rise in India virus cases raises fear of return of curbs

India reported a record daily increase of novel coronavirus cases on Friday and became the worlds fourth worst-hit country, raising the prospect of the return of a lockdown just days after it was lifted. Anxious to revive the economy after ...

Indian man who died from heart disease later found to have COVID-19

A 44-year-old Indian man in Singapore, who died of coronary heart disease on June 8, was infected by the coronavirus, the ministry of health has said. The man, who was not identified, developed chest and epigastric pain on May 28 and soug...

Paris police ask shops to close due to risk of disorder at Saturday protest

The Paris police department said it had called for shops and businesses in districts from Republique to Opera to close on Saturday due to risks of public disorder at a demonstration. The police department said on Friday that shops should bo...

C'garh: 2 workers injured in fuel tank blast die in hospital

Two of the four workers injured in a fuel tank explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Wednesday, have succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital here, police said. Kanhaiyalal 59 and Jairam Khalko 35, who had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020