People with diabetes are at greater risk of bone fractures​: Study

People living with diabetes are at greater risk of bone fractures, according to a new study. The researchers noted that people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of suffering hip and non-vertebral fractures. A non-vertebral fracture is a fracture not occurring in the spine and excluding fractures of the skull. The findings, revealed during the Diabetes Awareness Week being observed from June 8-14, show that people with type 1 diabetes are at greater risk than people with type 2 diabetes. Insulin use and length of time someone has lived with the condition further increased the risk for people with type 2 diabetes.

People with type 1 diabetes don't produce insulin, while those with type 2 don't respond to insulin as well as they should and later in the disease often don't make enough insulin. Both types can lead to chronically high blood sugar levels. Diabetes has a number of widely-known complications, however, the study highlights the impact of the condition on bone health specifically fractures. The study, published online in the Bone journal, was conducted by the University of Sheffield in the UK in collaboration with the Sutter Health, a US-based not-for-profit integrated health delivery system, and the University of California.

Lead researcher Dr. Tatiane Vilaca, from the University of Sheffield's Mellanby Centre for Bone Research, said: "Diabetes can cause a number of well-known complications, including kidney problems, loss of eyesight, problems with your feet and nerve damage. However, until now many people with diabetes and their doctors are unaware that they are also at greater risk of bone fractures. "We need to raise awareness about the greater risk people with diabetes face to help them to prevent fractures. For example, preventing falls can reduce the risk of fracture. Fractures can be very serious, especially in older people. Hip fractures are the most severe as they cause such high disability." Vilaca noted that around 76,000 people in the UK suffer a hip fracture every year and it is thought as many as 20 percent of people will die within a year of the fracture. Many others don't fully regain mobility, and for many people, it can cause a loss of independence.

One in 15 people in the UK has diabetes. Richard Eastell, Professor of Bone Metabolism and Director of the University of Sheffield's Mellanby Centre for Bone Research, said: "This important research highlights the urgent need for doctors to evaluate the risk of fracture for patients with diabetes and also to look at potential treatments which may help to reduce that risk." According to Steven Cummings from Sutter Health, patients with diabetes, and the doctors who care for them should be aware of the increased risk of fractures. "Patients are encouraged to ask their doctors what to do about that risk, and doctors should assess the risk and consider treatment to reduce that risk," he said.