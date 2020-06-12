400 beds kept for virus patients at Ghaziabad's medical college

The district authorities have reserved 400 beds for coronavirus patients at Ghaziabad’s Santosh Medical College, officials said on Friday. A COVID labour room has also been established for pregnant woman suspected of suffering from the infection, DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

A COVID operation theatre has been set up so that suspected virus patients, who are suffering from other serious diseases, may be operated upon. A dialysis machine has also been installed in the hospital.

CMO Dr N K Gupta said the count of patients suffering from breathlessness is increasing in the district. People facing breathlessness have been advised to consult doctors in district government hospitals as soon as possible, the CMO added..