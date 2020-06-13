13 new COVID-19 cases in Pondy, total rises to 176

Thirteen more COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Saturday taking the tally of viral infections in the union territory to 176. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told reporters here that while 12 of the fresh cases were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital in neighbouring Kadirkamam, the remaining one patient was admitted to Centrally administered JIPMER.

The total active cases in the Union Territory stood at 91 as on Saturday. Of the new cases admitted to the State government run medical college hospital 5 people were working in a private factory in the Union Territory.

Expressing apprehension over Puducherry registering around 10 cases on an average every day during the last 10 days, the official said the government was afraid that the number would escalate by this month. He appealed to the people to strictly adhere to social distancing, sanitation and wearing of masks.

Congestion would be the order of the day on Saturdays and Sundays in Pudhcherry and the people should avoid this to protect themselves against the attack of pandemic, he added.