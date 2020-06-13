2 more coronavirus deaths in Uttarakhand, 35 fresh cases

Two more COVID-19 patients have died in Uttarakhand, taking the death toll to 21, while the state's virus count reached 1,759 with 35 people testing positive for the infection on Saturday, according to a health bulletin. The fresh fatalities comprise a 58-year-old woman, who died at SMI hospital, Dehradun on Thursday, and a 76-year-old woman, who died at LD Bhatt hospital, Kashipur on Friday, the state health department bulletin said.

The actual cause of the deaths of the women, who were both COVID-19 patients, is yet to be ascertained, it said. Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported from different districts on Saturday. A maximum of 22 fresh cases was reported from Tehri, followed by Dehradun (7), Chamoli (3), Uttarkashi (2), and Rudraprayag (1).

So far 1,023 people have recovered from the infection and 21 COVID-19 patients have died. Eight patients have migrated out of the state and the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 707, according to the bulletin.