South Korea, Egypt report rise in virus cases as curbs ease

The coronavirus infections in South Korea and Egypt has risen, showing how the disease can come back as curbs on business and travel are lifted. Egypt reported its biggest daily increase on Saturday. Infections were rising in some US states as President Donald Trump pushed for businesses to reopen despite warnings by public health experts.

The world is seeing more than 100,000 newly confirmed cases every day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. China, where the pandemic began in December, and other countries that suffered early on including South Korea, Italy and Spain have seen numbers of new infections decline. Brazil, India, the United States and other countries are seeing large increases.

South Korea's government reported 34 more coronavirus cases, adding to an upward trend in infections. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 30 of the new cases were in the greater Seoul area, where half of the country's 51 million people live.

New cases have been linked to nightlife establishments, church services, a large-scale e-commerce warehouse and door-to-door sellers. The Egyptian Health Ministry announced 1,677 new confirmed cases. Egypt is the Arab world's most populous country and has its highest coronavirus death toll. The country has reported 1,484 deaths and 42,980 confirmed cases.

In the United States, the number of new cases in the southwestern state of Arizona has risen to more than 1,000 per day from fewer than 400 when the state's shutdown was lifted in mid-May, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. Gov. Doug Ducey is not requiring Arizona residents to wear masks in public despite warnings by public health experts outside the government.

Elsewhere, bar owners in New Orleans were preparing to reopen. San Francisco restaurants resumed outdoor seating on Friday and the California government allowed hotels, zoos, museums and aquariums to reopen. The states of Utah and Oregon suspended further reopening of their economies due to a spike in cases.

In Europe, France's highest administrative court ruled Saturday that virus concerns no longer justify banning public protests. The Council of State's decision allows for demonstrations and marches as long as health protections are respected. Events must be declared in advance to local authorities and not deemed a risk to public order.

The ruling came as an unauthorized protest against police violence and racial injustice wound down in Paris. Police had stopped at least 15,000 protesters from a planned march through the city Saturday, citing virus-related restrictions on any gathering of more than 10 people..