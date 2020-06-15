Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Beijing reported its second consecutive day of record new numbers of COVID-19 cases on Monday, adding urgency to efforts to rein in a sudden resurgence of the coronavirus in the Chinese capital. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 7.91 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 432,038​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 0400 GMT on Sunday. * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 11:27 IST
EUROPE

* France reported on Sunday nine new coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, marking the fifth day with under 30 fatalities.

* Capacity on the transport network in one of the world's biggest financial hubs has been reduced by 85% to comply with social-distancing rules, protecting commuters by preventing them from cramming into trains, the London Underground and buses.

* Denmark will hand out cash to Danes in a bid to stimulate the economy, the finance ministry said while announcing plans to phase out generous aid packages introduced at the beginning of the crisis.

* Britain is reviewing its two-meter social distancing rule ahead of the next stage of lockdown easing planned for July 4, when bars, restaurants, and hairdressers could reopen in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

* Spain will reopen its borders to visitors from Europe's open-border Schengen area from June 21, 10 days earlier than previously planned.

* President Vladimir Putin said Russia was emerging from the novel coronavirus epidemic with minimal losses, having handled it better than the United States where he said party political interests got in the way. Russia has the third-highest number of infections after Brazil and the United States.

AMERICAS

* Peruvian peasant brigades, who decades ago battled leftist rebel groups, are now doling out rough justice to slow the spread of the virus in the Andean country, which has the region's second-highest number of cases.

* Chilean copper miners' unions called for a re-evaluation of the operational continuity plans of the country's biggest miners during what they said was an "alarming" increase of infections among workers.

* New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

* Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced Health Minister Jaime Manalich amid controversy over the country's figures for deaths from the pandemic.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Thailand on Monday reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths.

* Hong Kong's Disneyland theme park said on Monday it would reopen on June 18 to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures

* Japan will resume fiscal reform once the economy overcomes the hit from the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, brushing aside calls by some lawmakers to keep spending permanently with money printed by the central bank.

* India's federal government said it will provide New Delhi's city authorities with 500 railway coaches that will be equipped to care for coronavirus patients, after a surge in cases led to a shortage of hospital beds.

* Australia's two largest states will further ease public coronavirus restrictions at libraries, community centers, and nightclubs, officials said, despite recording increases in new infections.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped 100 in Iran for the first time in two months, health ministry data showed.

* Egypt confirmed 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase for both counts. In total, the Arab world's most populous country has registered 42,980 cases including 1,484 deaths, the ministry said.

* Sudan will begin rolling out an experimental program of direct cash transfers to its neediest citizens next week as it tries to wean the country off costly subsidies.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca Plc has signed a contract with European governments to supply the region with its potential coronavirus vaccine, the British drugmaker's latest deal to pledge its drug to help combat the pandemic.

* New research offers reassuring evidence to hundreds of millions of people with high blood pressure that popular anti-hypertension drugs do not put them at greater risk from COVID-19 as some experts had feared.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Asian shares stumbled on Monday and oil prices slipped as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing sent investors scurrying for safe-havens while underwhelming data from China further weighed on sentiment.

* Australia will spend another A$1.5 billion ($1.03 billion) on infrastructure and fast-track approval for projects including the expansion of BHP Group's Olympic Dam to stimulate its ailing economy, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Monday.

* Germany plans to make 500 million euros ($563 million) available to firms to prevent a collapse in-company training and apprenticeships due to the coronavirus crisis.

* Canadian oil sands companies have shelved nearly C$2 billion in green initiatives in a cost-cutting drive to weather the pandemic, a reversal in some of their commitments to reduce emissions and clean up their dirty-oil image.

