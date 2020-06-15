Sunseekers and cigarette runs: Europe starts to reopen borders

Left Menu
But the continued closure of most of Spain, a patchwork of quarantine rules and remote-working by many who once commuted across borders mean pre-crisis travel levels are a way off. Greek airports allowed more international flights as the country sought to salvage its summer season, German tourists flocking to neighbouring Denmark caused an 8 km (5 miles) queue and Italians popped into France to buy lottery scratch cards.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-06-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 16:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@EIB)

European nations eased border controls on Monday as coronavirus cases declined after three months of lockdown, with Germans heading abroad on holiday and French people streaming into Belgium to buy cheap cigarettes. But the continued closure of most of Spain, a patchwork of quarantine rules and remote-working by many who once commuted across borders mean pre-crisis travel levels are a way off.

Greek airports allowed more international flights as the country sought to salvage its summer season, German tourists flocking to neighboring Denmark caused an 8 km (5 miles) queue and Italians popped into France to buy lottery scratch cards. Spain is allowing in a small number of holidaymakers from Germany as the Madrid government works out how to make mass tourism work now. Sunseekers queued at Düsseldorf to board a flight to Mallorca.

"It'll be quieter than normal," said one mask-wearing tourist. "But it's a good feeling that it's all starting up again, that we can travel again." The Schengen area of 22 EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland operates control-free crossings. But for three months they have been mostly closed.

European officials hope lifting internal border controls will allow a gradual reopening to other countries from July and revive a tourism industry that flatlined during the lockdown. The sector makes up almost 10% of the EU economy and even more in Mediterranean countries, some of which were hit hardest by the pandemic.

In Greece, passengers arriving from airports deemed high-risk will be tested and quarantined for up to 14 days, depending on the result. Restrictions remain for passengers from Britain and Turkey. Arrivals from other airports will be randomly tested. The European Commission on Monday launched a site, "Re-open EU https://reopen.europa.eu/en", giving information on travel, which coronavirus rules apply, and whether hotels and beaches are open.

SPAIN CLOSED But it will not be a return to unfettered travel for 420 million Europeans.

Spain will allow no foreign tourists until June 21, with exceptions for some Spanish islands. Elsewhere, the right to travel will depend on where you live and where you are going. The Czech Republic has a traffic-light system, barring tourists from 'orange' or 'red' countries such as Portugal and Sweden.

Denmark will accept tourists from Iceland, Germany, and Norway, but not Sweden if they book at least six nights' accommodation. Britain's two-week quarantine for visitors means Britons will face the same confinement in France.

Before the crisis, about 3.5 million people crossed an internal EU border every day, according to a 2019 European Parliament report, some 1.7 million of them commuters. Many of the latter are now working from home, while continued restrictions and health concerns are expected to curb tourism and business travel.

In the Belgian village of Macquenoise, Tabac stores did a brisk trade as French citizens queued, well apart, to buy cheaper tobacco three months after prices rose at home. "It's worth the effort," said Nadege Caplain, who made an early-morning 200-km (125 miles) round trip to buy cigarettes.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

