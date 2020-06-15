Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grounded jets boost France's historic Chateauroux airport

More than half a century since the U.S. military left Chateauroux's vast air base, the coronavirus travel slump has provided a surge of business for the French regional airport. Forced for years to rely on freight and thin tourist traffic as it redesigned itself as an industrial airport, it is suddenly busier than at any time since General de Gaulle ordered foreign forces out of France, as airlines flock to store grounded jets.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:10 IST
Grounded jets boost France's historic Chateauroux airport

More than half a century since the U.S. military left Chateauroux's vast air base, the coronavirus travel slump has provided a surge of business for the French regional airport.

Forced for years to rely on freight and thin tourist traffic as it redesigned itself as an industrial airport, it is suddenly busier than at any time since General de Gaulle ordered foreign forces out of France, as airlines flock to store grounded jets. The airport in central France is among several regional centres mobilised to tackle the crisis as it imports masks and opens its tarmac to jetliners idled by the collapse of flying.

These include 11 out of 12 British Airways double-decker A380 superjumbos, their giant tails dominating the wheat fields surrounding what was once NATO's largest logistics depot. Jet brokers say the airfield also contains over a dozen undelivered Airbus planes, transferred from their Toulouse factory. Some are said to be for sale after buyers backed out.

In total some 43 airplanes are stored at Chateauroux at an official monthly charge of between 3,000 and 5,000 euros ($5,625.50) for every parking spot. The result is a windfall for an airport that has been fighting for its place in the ultra-competitive industry.

Chateauroux has long been ignored by low-cost carriers because of the council's refusal to fork out subsidies. Airport director Didier Lefresne is optimistic about the industry's recovery, though no airlines have yet asked for their planes back - a sign the restart won't happen overnight.

"Tourism will start and people will move; I think it will go quite quickly," Lefresne said. Chateauroux aerodrome housed planemaker Marcel Dassault's first factory and was handed to the U.S. Air Force in 1951, expanding to become the largest American base in Europe.

But President Charles de Gaulle withdrew French forces from NATO's command in 1966 and closed foreign bases a year later in protest at what he perceived as U.S. hegemony. The move left airports like Chateauroux with modest traffic but long runways and ample space for maintenance and freight.

Chateauroux's original role as a logistics hub has been revived during the crisis as Boeing 747s, Russian Ilyushins and Ukrainian Antonovs hauled protective gear from China. "We were approached a week into the crisis to handle sanitary cargo," Lefresne said.

Those shipments have eased as French warehouses fill up. But Chateauroux is looking for a permanent lift from e-commerce after freight demand soared during the crisis buoyed by its geographical position in the centre of the country. Crucially, it aims to lure more freight away from Paris, 270 km to the north, and is building a large maintenance hangar.

Doing so is often seen as challenging in France's highly centralised economy, with 90% of air cargo transiting Paris. "It's complicated to change. We're not the only airport facing this issue," Lefresne said.

Decentralisation has long been a thorny issue in France, triggering De Gaulle's resignation in 1969. But experts say the crisis may increase attention on regional airports such as Chateauroux, which is also a training centre.

Pilots already come to perform "touch-and-go" training, skimming the 3,500-metre runway before doing laps. As airlines restart, they face a backlog of training to keep pilots fresh.($1 = 0.8889 euros)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Nine fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; count rises to 177

Nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Monday, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 177, Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Among the nine fresh cases, five are from Dimapur quarantin...

2 officials of Indian High Commission arrested in Pak

Two officials of the Indian High Commission were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident in Pakistans capital Islamabad, according to media reports here. A BMW car hit a pedestrian who was walking on the c...

EXPLAINER-What do new U.S. sanctions mean for Syria?

The toughest U.S. sanctions yet on Syria take effect this week, increasing the pressure on President Bashar al-Assad as he grapples with a deepening economic crisis after a decade of war.Washington says sanctions will help hold Assad and hi...

India to witness solar eclipse on June 21

India will witness a solar eclipse on June 21 and it will be annular in some parts of the country, where skygazers will get an opportunity to observe the ring of fire during the phenomenon, an official said on Monday. However, for most part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020