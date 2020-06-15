Germany's second extra budget includes stimulus worth 103 bln euros - draft

Germany's second extra budget includes stimulus worth 103 bln euros - draftReuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:24 IST
Germany's second supplementary budget in three months includes stimulus measures worth some 103 billion euros ($115.98 billion) as part of Berlin's wider response to the coronavirus pandemic, a finance ministry document showed on Monday.
The measures are part of a stimulus package worth more than 130 billion euros agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition on June 3. Next year's budget will include additional steps to help Europe's largest economy recover more quickly from the pandemic, the draft of the supplementary budget showed. ($1 = 0.8881 euros)
