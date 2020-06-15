Gujarat's COVID-19 count tops 24,000; deaths cross 1,500-mark

Gujarat reported 514 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the count to 24,104, while the death toll rose to 1,506 with 28 new fatalities, the state health department said. As 339 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 16,672, the department said.

With this, the state now has 5,926 active cases, of which 71 patients are on ventilator, it said. Gujarat has so far conducted tested 2,92,909 samples for coronavirus.

