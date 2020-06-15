Left Menu
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll falls to 26, lowest since March 2

The daily tally of new cases also declined slightly to 303 from 338 on Sunday. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 34,371 the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Britain and Brazil.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:38 IST
Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 26 on Monday against 44 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, posting the lowest daily tally since March 2. The daily tally of new cases also declined slightly to 303 from 338 on Sunday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 34,371 the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Britain and Brazil. The number of confirmed cases amounts to 237,290, the seventh highest global tally.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 25,909 from 26,274 the day before. There were 207 people in intensive care on Monday, edging down from 209 on Sunday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 177,010 were declared recovered against 176,370 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.864 million people had been tested for the virus against 2.847 million on Sunday, out of a population of around 60 million.

