Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK funds human trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine from Imperial

Scientists at Imperial College London will start the first clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine this week with more than 45 million pounds ($56.50 million) in backing from the UK government and philanthropic donors. The trials are the first human tests of a new technology which the researchers say could transform vaccine development by enabling rapid responses to emerging diseases such as the COVID-19 infection caused by the new coronavirus.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 02:30 IST
UK funds human trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine from Imperial
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists at Imperial College London will start the first clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine this week with more than 45 million pounds ($56.50 million) in backing from the UK government and philanthropic donors.

The trials are the first human tests of a new technology which the researchers say could transform vaccine development by enabling rapid responses to emerging diseases such as the COVID-19 infection caused by the new coronavirus. Robin Shattock, a professor at Imperial's department of infectious disease who is leading this work, said that rather than using a part of the virus, as many vaccines do, this potential vaccine uses synthetic strands of the virus' genetic material - RNA - which are packaged inside tiny fat droplets.

When injected, it instructs muscle cells to produce virus proteins to protect against future infections. In animal tests, the vaccine was shown to be safe and showed "encouraging signs of an effective immune response", Shattock's team said in a statement. Around 300 healthy volunteers will receive two doses of the vaccine in the initial human trials to test whether it is safe in people and whether it produces an effective immune response against COVID-19. If it shows promise, larger trials with around 6,000 people would be planned for later this year.

More than 100 potential COVID-19 vaccines are in development around the world, including several already in human trials from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, BioNtech, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Sanofi and CanSino Biologics. The Imperial trials come after the team won £41 million pounds in funding from the UK government plus £5 million in philanthropic donations.

Business secretary Alok Sharma, said Imperial's was "one of the world's front-runners" and had Britain's full backing. ($1 = 0.7965 pounds)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil VP Mourão says economy will contract by 5%-6% this year

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mouro said on Monday that Brazils economy will likely contract between 5-6 this year due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.In a radio interview, he said the agribusiness sector was the only thing ke...

Monument to Spanish conqueror removed in New Mexico

Authorities have removed a bronze statute of a Spanish conqueror on horseback from a cultural center in northern New Mexico amid a new wave of criticism of the memorial as an affront to indigenous people and an obstacle to greater racial ha...

Trump says U.S. pulling some soldiers out of Germany over NATO spending feud

President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would cut the number of U.S. troops deployed in Germany to 25,000, a reduction of about 9,500, in a move likely to upset both his fellow Republicans in Congress and NATO allies.In comm...

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Garou’s human-monster character in focus

If you are an anime lover, you should be waiting for the updates on One Punch Man Season 3. It may not have an official release date, but the anime enthusiasts do not stop predicting what they can see in the third season.Currently, there is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020