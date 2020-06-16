Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Great North Run cancellation adds to London Marathon doubts

The London Marathon has been rescheduled for Oct. 4 but remains uncertain. Great North Run organisers said in a statement that the decision to cancel an event that raises more than 25 million pounds ($31.50 million) for charity had not been taken lightly.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 03:16 IST
Athletics-Great North Run cancellation adds to London Marathon doubts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The cancellation of September's Great North Run half marathon on Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic has increased doubts about the London Marathon going ahead in October. Last year's men's race was won by Britain's double Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah for a record sixth successive time, while the women's course record was beaten by Kenyan Brigid Kosgei.

The annual half marathon would have been celebrating its 40th anniversary this year as Britain's biggest mass-participation run with a record 60,000 entries. The London Marathon has been rescheduled for Oct. 4 but remains uncertain.

Great North Run organisers said in a statement that the decision to cancel an event that raises more than 25 million pounds ($31.50 million) for charity had not been taken lightly. "We've worked hard, and in close consultation with our medical teams, local authorities and key partners to try and find a way to run the Great North Run which both observes social distancing rules, and, crucially, doesn't impact on our local NHS (health service)," they said.

"We have also looked at holding the Great North Run later in the year. But, as things stand, and even as the situation improves, it isn't going to be possible to meet these goals with any certainty." ($1 = 0.7937 pounds)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro says military will not remove elected president

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that the countrys military would not obey any order to remove an elected president, deepening a war of words with the judicial branch that has led to fears of threats to democracy in the cou...

New York City police disband rough street unit amid pressure for reform

The New York Police Department is disbanding its aggressive anti-crime unit, a move aimed at turning alienated residents into crime-stopping allies, part of a nationwide push for policing reforms following the killing of George Floyd. In a ...

Trump to sign police reform executive order on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday that will seek to improve how police officers treat African Americans and others by improving credentialing, training and mental health resources, administration officials ...

The future of media: more digital and more economic pain, Reuters Institute says

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted a significant increase in news consumption but the economic turmoil is forcing news businesses to accelerate their move to digital, The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said.The coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020