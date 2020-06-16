Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

U.S. airlines are also poised to resume flights there. Mutating virus A genetic mutation in the new coronavirus that significantly increases its ability to infect cells may explain why outbreaks in northern Italy and New York were larger than ones seen earlier in the pandemic. Scientists at Scripps Research in Florida say the mutated virus was seen infrequently in March, but by April accounted for some 65% of cases submitted from around the world to the GenBank database run by the National Institutes of Health.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 11:03 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Image

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Grim statistics

Global cases of the novel coronavirus have reached over 8 million, as infections surge in Latin America, and the United States and China grapple with fresh outbreaks. Global deaths stand at over 434,000 and have doubled in seven weeks. A new forecast projects 201,129 deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States through the beginning of October mainly due to reopening measures underway, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington said on Monday. The IHME said Florida, California, Georgia, and Arizona would be among the hardest-hit states.

Brazil's death toll rose to nearly 44,000 on Monday, according to Health Ministry data, as the country continued easing restrictions on circulation despite the world's second-worst outbreak after the United States. Tightening capital movement

Beijing banned high-risk people, such as close contacts of confirmed cases, from leaving the Chinese capital and halted all outbound taxi and car-hailing services as well as some long-distance bus routes to stop the spread of a fresh outbreak. The financial hub of Shanghai demanded some travelers from Beijing be quarantined for two weeks, as 27 new COVID-19 cases took Beijing's current outbreak to 106 since Thursday. The stakes are high for Shanghai, which has been invited to host two Formula One races this season. U.S. airlines are also poised to resume flights there.

Mutating virus A genetic mutation in the new coronavirus that significantly increases its ability to infect cells may explain why outbreaks in northern Italy and New York were larger than ones seen earlier in the pandemic.

Scientists at Scripps Research in Florida say the mutated virus was seen infrequently in March, but by April accounted for some 65% of cases submitted from around the world to the GenBank database run by the National Institutes of Health. The mutation, designated D614G, increased the number of "spikes" the virus uses to bind to and break into cells and made them more stable, researchers found in the study undergoing peer review. In test-tube experiments, the mutated virus was roughly nine times more efficient at breaking into cells and infecting them.

Making masks compulsory for plane travel Major U.S. airlines may prevent anyone from not wearing a mask during the novel coronavirus pandemic from boarding and provide the coverings to passengers who have none. Once onboard, however, flight attendants have had little power over passengers who remove the face covering.

Each carrier will decide the appropriate consequences for passengers who fail to comply, up to and including being put on that airline's no-fly list, the industry's main lobby group said on Monday. Carriers with the stricter policy include Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, Airlines for America said in a statement.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Americans 'selfish' to go ahead with U.S. Open - Kyrgios

Australian Nick Kyrgios says the United States Tennis Association is being selfish by pressing ahead with the U.S. Open on its original dates from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. Multiple media reports on Monday said the USTA would confirm the Grand S...

Deepti Naval opens up about fighting depression, suicidal thoughts

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajputs death, veteran actor Deepti Naval has opened up about her struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts in the early 90sNawal shared a poem that she wrote during her struggle with depression on her Face...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surged in Latin America, while the United States and China grappled with fresh outbreaks.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.04 million people have been rep...

Delhi's local health minister in hospital as infections surge in India

The health minister in Delhis state government checked into the hospital with high fever and was being tested for coronavirus on Tuesday as India reported more than 10,500 new infections that are threatening to overwhelm hospitals.India has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020