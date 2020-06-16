Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novel super-potent human antibodies provide protection against COVID-19

Developing a treatment or vaccine for severe COVID-19 is currently the world's top public health priority, the researchers said. One approach to new viral threats is to identify, in the blood of recovering patients, antibodies that neutralise the virus's ability to infect cells, they said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 11:51 IST
Novel super-potent human antibodies provide protection against COVID-19

Scientists have discovered antibodies in the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients that provide powerful protection against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the disease, when tested in animals and human cell cultures. Injections of such antibodies could, in principle, be given to patients in the early stage of COVID-19 to reduce the level of virus and protect against severe disease, according to the researchers from the Scripps Research Institute in the US.

These antibodies may also be used to provide temporary, vaccine-like protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection for healthcare workers, elderly people, and others who respond poorly to traditional vaccines or are suspected of a recent exposure to the coronavirus, they said. The research, published on Monday in the journal Science, offers a paradigm of swift reaction to an emergent and deadly viral pandemic.

It sets the stage for clinical trials and additional tests of the antibodies, which are now being produced as potential treatments and preventives for COVID-19, the researchers said. "The discovery of these very potent antibodies represents an extremely rapid response to a totally new pathogen," said Dennis Burton from the Scripps Research Institute.

"It has been a tremendous collaborative effort, and we're now focused on making large quantities of these promising antibodies for clinical trials," said Thomas Rogers, an adjunct assistant professor at Scripps Research, and assistant professor of Medicine at University of California, San Diego. Developing a treatment or vaccine for severe COVID-19 is currently the world's top public health priority, the researchers said.

One approach to new viral threats is to identify, in the blood of recovering patients, antibodies that neutralise the virus's ability to infect cells, they said. These antibodies, the researchers said, can then be mass-produced, using biotechnology methods, as a treatment that blocks severe disease and as a vaccine-like preventive that circulates in the blood for several weeks to protect against infection.

This approach already has been demonstrated successfully against Ebola virus and the pneumonia-causing respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, they said. The researchers took blood samples from patients who had recovered from mild-to-severe COVID-19.

They developed test cells that express ACE2, the receptor that SARS-CoV-2 uses to get into human cells. In a set of initial experiments, the team tested whether antibody-containing blood from the patients could bind to the virus and strongly block it from infecting the test cells.

The scientists were able to isolate more than 1,000 distinct antibody-producing immune cells, called B cells, each of which produced a distinct anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody. The team obtained the antibody gene sequences from these B cells so that they could produce the antibodies in the laboratory.

By screening these antibodies individually, the team identified several that, even in tiny quantities, could block the virus in test cells, and one that could also protect hamsters against heavy viral exposure..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

'India, US need concerted efforts to advance business, people-to-people linkages post COVID-19'

In the post-COVID world, India and the US should take concerted and focused efforts to advance the remarkable business and people-to-people linkages between the two countries, according to New Delhis top envoy here. Speaking on the occasion...

BAFTA film awards pushed to April 11, following Oscars change

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards BAFTA has announced April 11 as the new date for its 2021 film awards. The decision was taken after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shifted Oscars 2021 date from February 2...

MG Motor commences production of Hector Plus; launch in July

Auto maker MG Motor India on Tuesday said it has commenced commercial production of its second offering Hector Plus at its Halol-based manufacturing plant. The model, which adds to the Hector brand, was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020 and...

EXCLUSIVE-African countries seek UN inquiry into U.S. racism, 'police brutality' - text

African countries are lobbying to set up a United Nations commission of inquiry into systemic racism and police brutality in the United States and other parts of the world, a draft resolution seen by Reuters shows.The text, circulating amon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020