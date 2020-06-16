Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow reopens museums and terraces as it rolls back coronavirus curbs

Residents of Moscow were able to return to museums and summer terraces on Tuesday for the first time in more than two months as the Russian capital rolled back more coronavirus curbs despite continuing to record over 1,000 new daily infections.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 13:40 IST
Moscow reopens museums and terraces as it rolls back coronavirus curbs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Residents of Moscow were able to return to museums and summer terraces on Tuesday for the first time in more than two months as the Russian capital rolled back more coronavirus curbs despite continuing to record over 1,000 new daily infections. Starting on Tuesday, museums, libraries, and zoos in the city of nearly 13 million are reopening their doors, albeit with continued limits on the number of visitors at any one time. Dentists are getting back to business too.

Authorities are allowing sporting events to resume, though spectators must take up no more than 10% of a given venue's capacity. Moscow began to lift its lockdown last week, allowing residents to leave their homes, freely use public transport, and travel across the city in their vehicles without any restrictions.

Kremlin critics have accused authorities of lifting restrictions too fast to pave the way for a nationwide vote on reforms that would allow President Vladimir Putin to run again for president twice after 2024 when his current term ends. Voting will take place over a period of seven days, culminating on July 1. The Kremlin has denied decisions to ease curbs were politically-motivated.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Monday it was time to further ease restrictions because the pandemic was on the wane and pressure on the city's health system was easing. Moscow has been the area worst-affected by the pandemic in Russia, which has the third-highest number of cases in the world with more than half a million infections, something authorities attribute to a huge testing program which has seen over 15 million tests carried out so far.

Moscow has recorded 208,680 infections and 3,386 deaths. Updated nationwide figures released on Tuesday said the overall tally of coronavirus cases across Russia had reached 545,458 and the total number of deaths 7,284, a much lower figure than many other countries.

The accuracy of Russia's mortality figures has been the focus of intense debate.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to stay HC order disqualifying Gujarat BJP leader Pabubha Manek

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to grant any relief to senior Gujarat BJP leader Pabubha Manek, who was disqualified as MLA from Dwarka constituency by the high court last year. Manek moved the top court seeking stay on the Gujarat High C...

Will Smith, Antoine Fuqua to collaborate on runway slave thriller ‘Emancipation’

Hollywood star Will Smith is set to play the lead role in slavery thriller Emancipation to be directed by Antoine Fuqua. William N Collage has penned the script, reported Deadline. The period film is based on the true story of Peter, a sl...

ICICI Lombard allows insurance benefits for COVID-19 home treatment; to settle claims in 15 days

Largest private sector non-life insurer ICICI Lombard on Tuesday halved the waiting period for coronavirus-related claims to 15 days apart from announcing a host of offerings for its health indemnity customers in the light of the pandemic. ...

German coronavirus smartphone tracing app goes live

Germany sought to mobilize the public on Tuesday to download a new smartphone app that seeks to help break the chain of coronavirus infections, one of several such apps in Europe that governments hope will revive travel and tourism.The new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020