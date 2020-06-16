Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greggs sausage rolls back on British menu as shops reopen

Greggs, which closed all of its more than 2,050 shops on March 24 when Britain went into lockdown, will reopen for takeaway and non-cash payment only, and with a limited menu. This follows a successful trial of a small number of shops which tested operational changes, including new workwear, equipment and social distancing measures.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:11 IST
Greggs sausage rolls back on British menu as shops reopen
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Greggs plans to reopen 800 shops this week, ending a near three-month wait for Britons hankering to snack on one of the baker's sausage rolls and lifting its share price.

The move by Greggs, also known for its steak bakes, vegan snacks, and sweet treats, to open some of its doors on Thursday follows this week's reopening of non-essential retail in England. Greggs said on Tuesday it could not predict the impact of social distancing on its ability to trade or on-demand.

"Our capacity to operate will be restricted by the size of the shop and we must anticipate that sales may be lower than normal for some time," it said. Greggs, which closed all of its more than 2,050 shops on March 24 when Britain went into lockdown, will reopen for takeaway and non-cash payment only, and with a limited menu.

This follows a successful trial of a small number of shops that tested operational changes, including new workwear, equipment, and social distancing measures. Shares in Greggs, which said it plans to reopen the rest of its shops in early July, were up 4.7% at 0819 GMT.

Greggs has accelerated its development of delivery through Just Eat and 'click and collect', with 19 shops in this week's reopening offering these services. It said it would keep a proportion of its 25,000 staff on the government's job retention furlough scheme until sales levels begin returning to normal.

Greggs has temporarily suspended its new shop opening programme, with the exception of a few where it was already legally committed or anticipates strong customer traffic, and now expects to open about 60 shops and close about 50 this year. It is also making proposals to landlords in return for rent reductions and will move to monthly rent payments from June.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Moderate quake hits Pakistan's KPK

An earthquake measuring 5.7 hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, officials saidNo loss of life or property damage was reported. The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mansehra, Swat, Dir Lower and Upper, Shangla, Sw...

UP Cabinet approves panel for welfare of workers

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has given its nod to set up a commission for the welfare of workers, said state minister Sidharth Nath Singh here on Tuesday. The minister said the proposal was approved during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Ch...

EU member states agree specs for coronavirus app interoperability

European Union member states have agreed technical standards for interoperability between smartphone apps that track the risk of coronavirus infections, a step that could help revive travel and tourism, the blocs Commission said on Tuesday....

China says asks Canada to investigate pests found in logs

Chinas foreign ministry has asked Canada to investigate pests found in shipments of logs, spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.The move coincides with strained relations between China and Canada since the arre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020