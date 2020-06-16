Iberia's fleet will be smaller in coming 5 years, change is structural-CEO
The fleet of Iberia airline, a Spanish unit of International Consolidated Airlines, will be smaller in the coming five years, it's chief executive Luis Gallego said. "The Iberian fleet is going to be smaller over the next five years. It is not temporary but structural," Gallego, who will take over as the next chairman of IAG in September, told a business conference held in Madrid.
The airline industry is battling its biggest ever crisis, with governments in Europe and the United States providing payroll support and cheap loans.
