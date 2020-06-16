193 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, total count rises to 5,280

With 193 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 5,280. A state government health bulletin said that 81 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours taking the number of discharged patients to 2,851.

The bulletin said that two deaths have been reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours taking the number of patients who have succumbed to the virus to 88. There are 2,341 active cases in the state.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday. (ANI)