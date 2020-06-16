Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Portugal sees unprecedented Q2 GDP slide, 9.5% drop in 2020

The central bank's full-year forecast is worse than the government's estimate of a 6.9% slide and represents a major revision downwards from the bank's own March projection of a fall of up to 5.7%. It said the impact of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns in Portugal and abroad would be the heaviest in the second quarter, and although there was still a lot of uncertainty about the setting, the quarter-on-quarter slide "could reach a value of around 15% ...

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 16-06-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 17:36 IST
Bank of Portugal sees unprecedented Q2 GDP slide, 9.5% drop in 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Portugal's economy could tank an unprecedented 15% in the second quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus, bringing the contraction this year to 9.5% - the steepest drop in nearly a century, the Bank of Portugal said on Tuesday. The central bank's full-year forecast is worse than the government's estimate of a 6.9% slide and represents a major revision downwards from the bank's own March projection of a fall of up to 5.7%.

It said the impact of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns in Portugal and abroad would be the heaviest in the second quarter, and although there was still a lot of uncertainty about the setting, the quarter-on-quarter slide "could reach a value of around 15% ... without a historic precedent". In 2020, it said, "We should see the biggest fall in economic activity of the last century ... in the context of global GDP and trade declines only comparable to those registered during the Great Depression in 1929".

The central bank said that if the pandemic remains under control and restrictive measures are gradually lifted, economic activity should pick back up from the third quarter, expecting growth to reach 5.2% in 2021 and 3.8% in 2022. Last year, the country reported 2.2% growth and the first budget surplus in its 45-year democratic history.

The bank forecast that unemployment, which had been falling steadily under the ruling Socialists to 6.5% in 2019, would jump to 10.1% this year, slightly above the government's estimate of 9.6%. Exports including tourism, credited with fuelling much of the country's recovery from its last crisis in 2010-2014, are expected to fall by 25.3%, while private consumption should fall by 8.9%.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Youth urged to work with government in creating inclusive economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged the youth to work with the government in creating an inclusive economy that will rid South Africa of inequality, poverty and unemployment.There has to be life beyond COVID-19. We are looking forward ...

UK PM Johnson bows to footballer's pressure to provide summer food fund

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will provide a summer food fund for struggling families in England, bowing to pressure from England forward Marcus Rashford and his campaign to prevent children from going hungry during the coronavirus pandemic....

India says three soldiers killed in 'violent faceoff' on border with China

Three Indian soldiers were killed in a violent faceoff with Chinese troops on the disputed border, the Indian Army said on Tuesday, reporting the first casualties in 53 years to result from a clash between the nuclear-armed neighbors. India...

Indian troops crossed LAC and "purposefully launched attacks": state media quotes Chinese military

The Chinese military on Tuesday alleged that the Indian troops again crossed the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley region and purposefully launched provocative attacks, leading to severe clashes and casualties. The state-run Glob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020