China's COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human trials, CNBG says

No vaccines have been solidly proven to be able to effectively protect people from the virus that has killed over 400,000 people, while multiple candidates are in various stages of development globally. The vaccine, developed by a Wuhan-based research institute affiliated to CNBG's parent company Sinopharm, was found to have induced high-level antibodies in all inoculated people without adverse side effects, according to the preliminary data from a clinical trial involving 1,120 healthy participants.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:00 IST
China National Biotec Group (CNBG) said on Tuesday its experimental coronavirus vaccine has triggered antibodies in clinical trials and the company plans late-stage human trials in foreign countries. No vaccines have been solidly proven to be able to effectively protect people from the virus that has killed over 400,000 people, while multiple candidates are in various stages of development globally.

The vaccine, developed by a Wuhan-based research institute affiliated to CNBG's parent company Sinopharm, was found to have induced high-level antibodies in all inoculated people without adverse side effects, according to the preliminary data from a clinical trial involving 1,120 healthy participants. CNBG said it is proactively seeking opportunities for late-stage and large-scale Phase 3 trials overseas.

" have secured cooperative intent with companies and institutes in many countries," the company said in a statement. State media reported that the vaccine candidate, along with a different experimental shot developed by Sinopharm's unit, has been offered to Chinese employees at state-owned firms traveling overseas as developers seek more data on their efficacy.

China has five vaccine candidates for COVID-19 in human trials, the most in any country. China's vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech (Sinovac) released over the weekend positive preliminary clinical trial results for its potential vaccine candidate, which is expected to be tested in a Phase 3 trial in Brazil.

