Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal records 380 new coronavirus cases; tally reaches 6,591

Nepal has recorded 380 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 6,591, the health ministry said on Tuesday. As on Tuesday, 5,055 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at various health facilities, the ministry said. With the detection of 380 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the total tally now stands at 6,591, it said.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:19 IST
Nepal records 380 new coronavirus cases; tally reaches 6,591
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal has recorded 380 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 6,591, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The deadly virus has spread to 73 of the total 77 districts in the country, officials said.

In the last 24 hours, 117 patients, including eight women, have been discharged from different hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,158. As on Tuesday, 5,055 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at various health facilities, the ministry said.

With the detection of 380 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the total tally now stands at 6,591, it said. The virus has claimed 19 lives in the Himalayan nation. Health authorities have so far conducted 1,43,738 tests to detect the viral infection.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

PM holds e-meeting with CMs, says economy showing green shoots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the economy is showing green shoots as the country emerges from the coronavirus lockdown and asserted that the fight against the pandemic is a fine example of cooperative federalism where the Cen...

Two women drown while bathing in ditch filled with rainwater

Two women of a family drowned while taking bath in a ditch filled with rainwater in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened at Makund village in Morada police station area.The villagers rescued them and to...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 16

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Sushant Singh Rajput's death sparks outsider vs insider debate in Bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajputs has prompted a shocked Bollywood to introspect on why outsiders find it so hard to get a foothold into an industry that many directors and actors say is ruled by its own people. Rajput was found hanging in his Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020