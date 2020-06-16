Dexamethasone trial result most important so far, says English health chief

Dexamethasone trial result most important so far, says English health chiefReuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:50 IST
England's Chief Medical Officer has hailed a finding that steroid drug dexamethasone can save the lives of those severely ill with COVID-19 as the most important trial result so far, as scientists seek effective treatments for the new disease.
"This is the most important trial result for COVID-19 so far," Chris Whitty said on Twitter about the findings of the UK-led clinical trial known as RECOVERY.
"Significant reduction in mortality in those requiring oxygen or ventilation from a widely available, safe and well known drug... It will save lives around the world."
