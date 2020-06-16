Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 61 per cent

Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on Tuesday said that with 8,904 people recovered so far, the recovery rate in the state stood at 61 per cent.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad during a press conference on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on Tuesday said that with 8,904 people recovered so far, the recovery rate in the state stood at 61 per cent. During a press conference, he said that a total of 516 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 5,259 in Uttar Pradesh.

"A total of 516 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 5259. A total of 8,904 people have recovered," Prasad said. "The recovery rate is 61 per cent in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 435 patients have died due to the virus in the state," added Prasad.

He said that 13,966 samples were tested in the state on Monday. "Yesterday 13,966 samples were tested in the state. Yesterday, 1,082 pools of five samples each were installed through pool testing, out of which 150 pools were found positive and 122 pools of 10 samples each were installed and examined, in which 15 pools were found positive," Prasad further said. (ANI)

