Nuggets coach Malone says he had coronavirus

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone revealed Monday that an antibody test showed he had the coronavirus. He told CBS4 in Denver that he had symptoms soon after the NBA halted play on March 11. He said he believed he had COVID-19 but was unable to get tested.

"I'd say around March 20, I started not feeling well, and we began reaching out to team doctors to see if I could get a test," Malone said. "Unfortunately, at that time, there was no testing available." That month, the Nuggets said a different employee tested positive but didn't disclose the person's name.

Malone told the TV station that he had an antibody test around Memorial Day, and it showed that he had been infected. "I like to say that I got coronavirus and I kicked its butt," Malone, 48, said.

When play was suspended, the Nuggets were 43-22 and in third place in the Western Conference. They are one of the 22 teams scheduled to return to the court next month in the league restart at The Walt Disney World resort near Orlando, Fla.