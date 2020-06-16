Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Top Brazilian clubs defy order to resume playing as epidemic rages

Two of Brazil's top soccer clubs, Botafogo and Fluminense, said on Tuesday they would defy an order from their federation to resume playing competitively this week, as the country's daily coronavirus death toll hovers around 1,000.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:51 IST
Soccer-Top Brazilian clubs defy order to resume playing as epidemic rages

Two of Brazil's top soccer clubs, Botafogo and Fluminense, said on Tuesday they would defy an order from their federation to resume playing competitively this week, as the country's daily coronavirus death toll hovers around 1,000. The Rio de Janeiro state football federation proposed that the state championship, one of several state-wide tournaments that take place in Brazil before the national leagues begin in the second half of the year, restart on June 18, pending state government approval.

Botafogo president Nelson Mufarrej called the ruling "disconnected from reality", and both clubs said they planned legal action on health and safety grounds to avoid having to resume playing so soon. "Unfortunately, the majority of clubs understand that this is the time to play games again, in spite of the chaotic scenes we’re living through right now," Mufarrej said in a statement. "We’re against it."

Brazil's documented deaths from the pandemic stand at just below 44,000, more than any country in the world except the United States, and that toll been rising by around 1,000 per day for the past week. City rival Fluminense's chairman Mario Bittencourt said his players, inactive since action was halted in mid-March, were also not ready to play competitively again.

"The pandemic persists," Bittencourt said. "The dates set for our games (22nd and 24th) are unacceptable from the point of view of the health of our players and we won’t be taking the field, and we will look to take action in the sporting court to do what is right." Botafogo and Fluminense have been asked to play in the first round of rescheduled games. All four of the state's top teams, which also include Flamengo and Vasco da Gama, are down to play a game between June 18 and 22.

(Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by John Stonestreet)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

BCCI ethics officer DK Jain's term extended for one year

The term of Board of Control for Cricket in Indias BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer, Justice DK Jain has been extended by one year. Justice Jain confirmed the development to ANI saying that he received his extension letter last week.Yes I ...

Ministers confined to hotel, business almost as usual for Raj govt

The Rajasthan government is conducting at least a part of its official business from a resort here, thanks to video conferencing. On Tuesday, several ministers attended an official meeting from JW Merriott hotel, where over 100 Congress ...

Amphan relief not reaching beneficiaries; Mamata asks officials to take steps

Following complaints that government benefits were not reaching those hit by Cyclone Amphan and were diverted to unaffected people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked officials to immediately take steps to ensure that nobo...

China's capital reimposes travel curbs to stop new coronavirus infections

China sharply ramped up restrictions on people leaving the capital on Tuesday in an effort to stop the most serious coronavirus flare-up since February from spreading to other cities and provinces. The decision to impose fresh curbs and rai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020