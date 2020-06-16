Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health Ministry issues guide to address stigma associated with COVID-19

To address the stigma associated with coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued an illustrated guide, saying the pandemic is causing a difficult time and that rumours and misinformation create more stress and can "hamper COVID-19 recovery".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:26 IST
Health Ministry issues guide to address stigma associated with COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

To address the stigma associated with coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued an illustrated guide, saying the pandemic is causing a difficult time and that rumors and misinformation create more stress and can "hamper COVID-19 recovery". Listing the effects of stigma and discrimination, the ministry said this can lead people to conceal symptoms, hesitate in seeking medical care, and not make them adhere to interventions like home quarantine.

It will also lead to a feeling of emotional isolation, guilt and anxiety, lack of self-esteem and confidence, ostracisation of healthcare workers and others involved in COVID-19, and management and worsening of pre-existing psychiatric illnesses such as depression. The ministry said coronavirus cases not being reported, or being reported late, will make management of the outbreak more difficult. "COVID-19 pandemic is a public health emergency that is causing a stressful and difficult time for everyone. During this crisis, rumors and misinformation create more stress and can hamper COVID-19 recovery," the document stated.

Although the virus is highly contagious, the ministry said people can protect themselves by following preventive measures such as physical distancing, washing hands frequently, and wearing a face cover and mask. "Despite precautions, if a person contracts COVID-19, it is not his/her fault. Anyone is susceptible to contracting the disease, no one needs to be blamed," the document states. The guide states that the patients and their families need support and cooperation, and those who have recovered from the disease should be celebrated as "winners". They do not have the virus and there is no risk of transmission, the minister stressed.

The ministry listed do's and don'ts according to which one should be appreciative and supportive of the efforts made by frontline workers, and share positive stories of those who have recovered from coronavirus. The list of dont's asks people to refrain from spreading misinformation, against labeling any individual, group or area for spread of infection, and not spreading the name, identity, locality of persons affected or under quarantine.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Increase in COVID-19 cases: Karnataka Govt to scale up testing

With increasing number of COVID- 19 infections in the state, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to scale up testing and extensively test those who are vulnerable. Due to an increase in cases in the last two weeks, the government is...

Beijing becomes 'no-go-zone' as COVID-19 cases jump to 106

Beijing on Tuesday became a no-go-zone as many provincial cities raised alerts on travel to the Chinese capital which scaled up its emergency response and mass testing following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases that reached 106. Beij...

KT Rama Rao reviews progress of T-Fiber project in Telangana

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that digital infrastructure is proving to be a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19. Urging the T-Fiber team to ensure the entire project work is completed within 10 months, the minist...

Delhi health minister will be tested again for COVID-19 tomorrow: Official

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday due to high-grade fever, will be tested again for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a senior official said. The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020