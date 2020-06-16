Left Menu
Development News Edition

FROM THE FIELD: COVID-19 just the latest crisis facing Somalia

Close to 500,000 people have been displaced and more than a million affected, by recent floods in Somalia’s central regions; a severe locust infestation which threatens food security and nutrition; and at the same, the country responds to the spread of COVID-19.

UN News | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:21 IST
FROM THE FIELD: COVID-19 just the latest crisis facing Somalia
The pandemic has led to major disruption nationwide, including a reduction in remittances from the diaspora, a mainstay for many Somalis, and a reduction in casual labour opportunities due to COVID-19 restrictions. Image Credit: Twitter(@NRC_Norway)

Devastating floods, desert locusts and the COVID-19 pandemic constitute a 'triple threat', that risks reversing political and security gains made in Somalia in recent years, the United Nations is a warning.

Close to 500,000 people have been displaced and more than a million affected, by recent floods in Somalia's central regions; a severe locust infestation which threatens food security and nutrition; and at the same, the country responds to the spread of COVID-19.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is calling for swift action from the international community, to avoid a major humanitarian crisis in a country whose ability to cope with disasters is significantly less than that of surrounding countries.

The pandemic has led to major disruption nationwide, including a reduction in remittances from the diaspora, a mainstay for many Somalis, and a reduction in casual labour opportunities due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a story put together by the UN Mission in Somalia, UNSOM, find out what UN agencies are doing in response to the "triple threat", helping to reduce the impact on the population.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Las Vegas will host 2021 Pro Bowl

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be held at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next January, the NFL announced Tuesday. The Pro Bowl has been held the past four years at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. It will be hosted by the Las Vegas Ra...

Elephant dies in West Bengal after coming in contact with live wire

An elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire, illegally connected to a nearby power source near Marakhata beat in Alipurduar district on Tuesday, a top forest official said. The 40-year old adult makhna male elephant without ...

Pak rejects India's statement on the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the baseless allegations by India over the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials here for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident. The two officials were later released by the police on Mond...

Trump signs executive order on police reforms

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order encouraging police departments to adopt best practices and highest professional standards amid calls for police reforms following nationwide protests over the brutal killing of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020