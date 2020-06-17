OPD, ER dept to continue at Hindu Rao Hospital

The emergency department and the OPD at the civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital will continue to function till further orders, authorities on Tuesday said, a day after it was declared a dedicated COVID-19 facility. Chairman of the Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Jai Prakash inspected Hindu Rao Hospital on Tuesday to assess preparedness for converting it into a dedicated hospital.

During the inspection, the officials informed him that the hospital currently has the facility of 200 beds for coronavirus patients, and in addition to this, 300 beds will be further added, NDMC officials said. The casualty ward has been converted into a COVID-19 ward and a flu clinic has been started in the hospital keeping in view the situation. Also, facilities have been made for doctors and nurses to stay on the hospital premises, they said.

Meanwhile, the authorities said emergency department and the OPD at the hospital will continue to function till further orders. Also, fever screening clinics and COVID-19 sampling process will continue, they said.