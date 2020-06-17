Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria's Lagos state suspends plans to reopen places of worship

"Due to the continuous increase of #COVID19 cases in our state, we have rescinded till further notice our earlier decision to open churches and mosques for worship," he said in a tweet. Lagos state, whose capital city of 20 million inhabitants bears the same name, is the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria.

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 17-06-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 02:42 IST
Nigeria's Lagos state suspends plans to reopen places of worship
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos has suspended plans to reopen places of worship after a review of the new coronavirus outbreak, the state governor said on Tuesday. Earlier this month Nigeria's government said it would allow the reopening of places of worship, which the government ordered to close in March to halt the spread of the highly infectious virus. It said each state would decide the terms.

Christianity and Islam are widely practised in Lagos and the rest of Nigeria. Places of worship were due to open from June 19. "We will not be proceeding with the opening of the places of worship," Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu told journalists, adding the closures would be effective until further notice.

Sanwo-Olu said the decision followed a review of the outbreak in the state. "Due to the continuous increase of #COVID19 cases in our state, we have rescinded till further notice our earlier decision to open churches and mosques for worship," he said in a tweet.

Lagos state, whose capital city of 20 million inhabitants bears the same name, is the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria. The country that has recorded 16,658 confirmed cases and 424 deaths. A month-long lockdown in Lagos was eased in early May but authorities have expressed concern that many people are not observing rules to remain 2 metres from others, wear a mask in public and not gather in groups of 20 or more.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil reports record 34,918 new coronavirus cases in a day

Brazil set record on Tuesday for new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day, as its case load grew by 34,918 patients in 24 hours to 923,189 total infections, the most in the world outside the United States.Brazil also reg...

World Bank provides $400 mln to boost health insurance in Egypt

The World Bank said on Tuesday it would provide 400 million to support universal health coverage in Egypt as the country struggles with rising numbers of new coronavirus cases. The funding will help Egypt increase the reach of its universal...

Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book

The Trump administration has sued former national security adviser John Bolton to stop the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information. The civil lawsuit in Washingtons federal court follows warnings from...

COVID-19: Dubai registers rise in recovery rate, decline in identified cases

Precautionary measures taken to combat coronavirus and concerted efforts by the public and the private sector as well as the community have helped Dubai achieve marked progress in curbing the spread of the virus, the citys COVID-19 Command ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020