Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ Health IT pleads to govt to take action on recommendations in Simpson report

NZHIT chief executive Scott Arrol says he is pleased the report, on the future of health in New Zealand, has captured most of the key components required to create full enablement of digital health technologies but he doesn’t agree these can’t be commenced right away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-06-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 08:54 IST
NZ Health IT pleads to govt to take action on recommendations in Simpson report
Arrol says this isn’t just a local thing, as the digital health market worldwide will reportedly grow by a projected $US192.5billion in the next seven years. Image Credit: Twitter(@Berci)

New Zealand's leading digital health organisation, NZ Health IT (NZHIT), today pleaded to the government to urgently take action on recommendations in the Simpson report released yesterday.

NZHIT chief executive Scott Arrol says he is pleased the report, on the future of health in New Zealand, has captured most of the key components required to create full enablement of digital health technologies but he doesn't agree these can't be commenced right away.

"Covid-19 has shown all of us just how important digital tech is to our health, wellbeing and economy not only now but when it comes to future outbreaks," he says.

"It is a key enabler in the delivery of healthcare services and it's now been shown to be an important part of our ability to save lives.

"From birth to death and throughout our lives digital health now influences positive and negative health outcomes, let's be passionate about making sure it's the former as our fantastic little country deserves no less from us all.

"Digitally smart countries such as Taiwan and South Korea have learnt and prepared over the last 20 years since the SARS epidemic, which killed many lives. So, New Zealand must not drop the ball on our digital health technologies which have such a crucial part to play in creating a world-class health system for all New Zealanders.

"Being an enabler is one thing, but we must drive early and hard to achieve full enablement as that's the only way we'll see real transformation occur, anything else is going to be tinkering around the edges and we will have missed a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"The business case for the development of the national health information platform is sitting with Cabinet for sign-off now.

"It's understandable that approval has been delayed during the lockdown period but, like opening up our economy, it now has to be fast-tracked so the country gets ahead of the curve in creating a health system we can be proud of and one we can rely on when the next pandemic comes along.

"For instance, following covid-19 and the looming economic recession, New Zealand should be embracing virtual health. We showed that we can do it during a life-threatening national emergency, but it's not been locked in and we're already seeing many healthcare providers dropping back into pre-covid business as usual practices."

Health consumers have had a brief touchpoint of just how powerful and convenient virtual healthcare can be and are calling for more control and access to their own health records.

Arrol says this isn't just a local thing, as the digital health market worldwide will reportedly grow by a projected $US192.5billion in the next seven years.

"So, not only can we deliver on the promise of using digital tech for all New Zealanders' health and wellbeing but wouldn't it be really cool to see our clever and innovative digital health sector drive export growth and earnings by being empowered to take advantage of the worldwide market. It's a win-win situation that takes advantage of a number of synergies that are now coming into alignment but won't stay that way forever.

"There's a growing digital divide that is not waiting for our politicians to take their time in deciding whether to sign-off the business case or not.

"We can't afford further delays to occur. Crikey, we've already been waiting nearly 20 years for this level of validation to finally occur. There is a swelling level of frustration across the health sector from clinicians right through to patients that now is the time to be bold and brave and definitely not a time to be risk-averse as there's far more to be gained."

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Naugam sector

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortars and other weapons, said Indian Army on Wednesday.The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan started in the late evening of June 16, according to Chinar ...

Kazakh lower house speaker tests positive for COVID-19

The speaker of the lower house of Kazakhstans parliament has self-isolated after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the legislature said on Wednesday. The speaker, Nurlan Nigmatulin, met Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov last we...

Guardiola raises injury concerns ahead of EPL restart

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting a lot of injuries when the Premier League resumes after a 100-day shutdown and has no idea what to expect when his team plays Arsenal. The top English clubs are resuming play after as li...

Rugby-Fisher see grounds for optimism in Australian game

Influential ACT Brumbies forwards coach Laurie Fisher sees grounds for optimism for Australian rugby over the next couple of years under the leadership of new Wallabies boss Dave Rennie. Australian rugby has endured a miserable few years si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020