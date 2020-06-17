Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegian salmon was not source of virus at Beijing food market, Norway says

Shares of Norwegian salmon farmers, which had fallen on Monday, rose on Wednesday with market leader Mowi up 3.6% and Salmar up 2.5% at 0840 GMT.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:25 IST
Norwegian salmon was not source of virus at Beijing food market, Norway says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Chinese and Norwegian authorities have concluded that Norwegian salmon was likely not the source of the novel coronavirus that was found at cutting boards in a Beijing food market, the Norwegian fisheries and seafood minister said on Wednesday.

Following a meeting between Chinese and Norwegian officials on Tuesday, both countries have concluded that the source of the outbreak did not originate with fish from the Nordic country, Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen said. "We can clear away uncertainty and the halt in salmon export to China," he told a video conference including journalists.

The resurgence of COVID-19 in the Chinese capital over the past six days has upended daily life for many, with some fearing the entire city is headed for lockdown as the number of new cases mounts. China halted imports of European salmon following reports on Saturday that the virus was discovered on equipment used for handling the fish at Beijing's Xinfadi market, prompting supermarkets in the Chinese capital to remove salmon from their shelves.

Norwegian salmon producers saw orders from China canceled over the weekend, although Norway's Food Safety Authority said there was no evidence fish could be infected. Shares of Norwegian salmon farmers, which had fallen on Monday, rose on Wednesday with market leader Mowi up 3.6% and Salmar up 2.5% at 0840 GMT.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM expresses deepest condolences to families of martyred soldiers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed deepest condolences to the families of martyred soldiers during a standoff in the Galwan valley. Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor also sympathised with the slain Indian army personnel...

Denied full pay for May, workers besiege NTC Mills office

Coimbatore, June 17 PTI About 100 workers of National Textile Corporation NTC Mills on Wednesday laid siege to the mill headquarters here seeking full salary for May as was agreed upon in front of the district collector on June 2. The manag...

Israel's Netanyahu mulls two-phase West Bank annexation, newspaper says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is weighing a limited initial annexation in the occupied West Bank, hoping to quell international opposition to his pledge of wide territorial moves, an Israeli newspaper said on Wednesday. Netanyahu has sa...

Swedish Parliament honours nearly 5,000 dead

Swedens Parliament held a 15-minute remembrance for the victims of the pandemic in a country that has seen nearly 5,000 COVID-19 deathsParliament Speaker Andreas Norlen said this particular moment is for all of them. Those who lost their j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020