COVID-19: Satyendar Jain tested again, result awaited

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday tested again for COVID-19 at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. The test results are still awaited. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing on June 15.

The Health Minister had tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday. "Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Jain had earlier tweeted. (ANI)