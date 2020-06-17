43 more COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 cases have risen to 1,985 after 43 more persons tested positive for coronavirus, said the State Health Department on Wednesday. The total cases are inclusive of 1,230 recoveries and 25 fatalities, it added.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the toll due to the virus stands at 11,903. This includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)