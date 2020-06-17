Left Menu
Development News Edition

Worried Swedish district shuts facilities as COVID-19 spreads

The small municipality of Gallivare, 1,000 km (620 miles) north of the capital and home to about 17,000 people, said on its web page the spread was out of control and dangerous. "From a situation two weeks ago where we were down to close to zero cases, we now see uncontrolled spread," said Stefan Nieminen head of crisis communication at Gallivare district.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:28 IST
Worried Swedish district shuts facilities as COVID-19 spreads
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A municipality in northern Sweden began shutting down public facilities including sports venues, bathhouses and libraries on Wednesday after what it called an alarming spread of COVID-19. The small municipality of Gallivare, 1,000 km (620 miles) north of the capital and home to about 17,000 people, said on its web page the spread was out of control and dangerous.

"From a situation two weeks ago where we were down to close to zero cases, we now see uncontrolled spread," said Stefan Nieminen head of crisis communication at Gallivare district. An increasing number of people in Gallivare were absent from work due to sickness, he said, adding this suggested the infection was more widespread than official statistics showed Gallivare has had 128 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

"We are very, very concerned," he said, adding not all sick people had been tested. The Norrbotten region, where Gallivare is located, said it had recorded 55 new cases and four deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday. Norrbotten, home to about 250,000 people, has had 800 cases and 63 deaths since the start of the pandemic, including the new cases and deaths.

The Gallivare website described the latest Norrbotten data as "an alarming frequency of new cases". Nieminen said Gallivare was looking into the possibility of stopping public transport to and from Gallivare and would have more information later on Wednesday.

The outbreak comes at an awkward time for Swedish authorities as nationwide travel restrictions were eased earlier this week. Sweden's Nordic neighbours have kept their borders closed to Sweden, citing the high level of spread. Close to 5,000 people have died from the disease in Sweden but deaths have slowed considerably since the peak in April and have for the last two weeks been around normal levels compared to a 5-year average of overall deaths.

Unlike most other countries in western Europe, Sweden opted against a full lockdown, keeping most schools and nearly all businesses open while seeking to leverage mostly voluntary restrictions and recommendations on social distancing.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Marijuana smuggled from US seized at Delhi courier terminal

Customs officials on Wednesday seized marijuana worth Rs 30 lakh here while it was being smuggled into the country from the US, hidden inside parcel consignments declared as having computer servers, an official statement said. The officer...

Jaishankar tells Chinese Foreign Minister Wang that need of hour was for Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps: MEA.

Jaishankar tells Chinese Foreign Minister Wang that need of hour was for Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps MEA....

EAM Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart unprecedented development in Galwan Valley will have serious impact on bilateral relationship: MEA.

EAM Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart unprecedented development in Galwan Valley will have serious impact on bilateral relationship MEA....

UK says it aims to join Trans-Pacific free trading group

The United Kingdom announced on Wednesday it would pursue accession to a revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Today were announcing our intent to pursue accession to CPTPP, one of the worlds largest free trading areas, Trade S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020