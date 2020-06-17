Left Menu
13 deaths, 560 fresh cases in Haryana; total count 8,832

On Wednesday, Faridabad reported 228 infections; Gurgaon (180); Sonipat (37); Hisar (19); Karnal and Palwal (16 each); Yamunanagar 15; Jhajjar (9); Rewari (8); Jind (6); Bhiwani and Kurukshetra (5 each); Ambala, Panipat and Fatehabad (4 each); Panchkula and Sirsa (2 each), as per the bulletin. Meanwhile, Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij said a sero-survey will be conducted in all the 22 districts of the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:09 IST
The Haryana health authorities on Wednesday reported 13 more fatalities along with another record single-day spike of 560 infections, bringing the total in the state to 8,832 cases and 130 deaths. The worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad reported five fatalities each while two people died in Sonipat and one in Karnal, a health bulletin said. So far, Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which fall in the National Capital Region, have reported 51 and 43 fatalities, respectively. On Wednesday, the state made a correction in its record regarding Jind district, reducing the number of fatalities from four to three.

Of the 8,832 cases in the state, 3,862 have been reported in Gurgaon alone. According to the bulletin, there are currently 4,750 active cases in the state as 3,952 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. On Wednesday, Faridabad reported 228 infections; Gurgaon (180); Sonipat (37); Hisar (19); Karnal and Palwal (16 each); Yamunanagar 15; Jhajjar (9); Rewari (8); Jind (6); Bhiwani and Kurukshetra (5 each); Ambala, Panipat and Fatehabad (4 each); Panchkula and Sirsa (2 each), as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij said a sero-survey will be conducted in all the 22 districts of the state. A fortnight ago, the ICMR, the apex health research body in the country, had advised states to conduct the survey to assess the proportion of population, including asymptomatic individuals, exposed to coronavirus infection.

A sero-survey involves testing the blood serum of a group of individuals for the presence of antibodies against the infection to know who has been infected in the past and has now recovered. Vij, according to an official statement, said in the initial phase, this survey will be started in the districts falling in the National Capital Region, which have been the worst-hit.

Doctors, nursing staff, paramedical staff, police and other frontline workers of Gurgaon, Faridabad and other districts of the National Capital Region will also be covered under the survey. The entire cost of testing will be borne by the government.

