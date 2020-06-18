FACTBOX-Soccer-UEFA decisions taken on European club competitions

UEFA made a number of decisions on Wednesday for the conclusion of this season's European club competitions following the coronavirus stoppage. Here is a summary of the main ones. CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2019/20

-The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all be played as a mini-tournament in Lisbon from Aug. 12 to 23. All ties will be one leg only. Istanbul, scheduled to host this season's final, will stage the fixture next season with the subsequent finals also moved back by one year, with St Petersburg now hosting in 2022, Munich in 2023 and London in 2024.

-The draw will be take place at UEFA headquarters on July 10. -The remaining round of 16 second leg ties -- Manchester City v Real Madrid, Bayern Munich v Chelsea, Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais and Barcelona v Napoli -- will be played on Aug 7/8. UEFA has postponed a decision of whether they will take place at the stadiums of the home team, or in Portugal.

EUROPA LEAGUE 2019/20 -The quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will be played as a final eight straight knock-out tournament in the German cities of Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen between Aug. 10 and 21. Cologne will stage the final on Aug. 21.

-The draw will take place at UEFA headquarters on July 10. -The remaining round of 16, second leg ties will take place on Aug. 5/6, either at the originally scheduled venues or in Germany.

-The two ties where the first leg was also called off -- Inter Milan v Getafe and Sevilla v AS Roma -- will be reduced to one leg, played on Aug 5/6, with the venues to be decided. -Gdansk, originally appointed to stage the 2020 final will now host the 2021 final, with subsequent finals moved back by one year, with Sevilla in 2022 and Budapest in 2023.

WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2019-20 As with the Champions League and Europa League, the competition will finish with an eight-team tournament. This will take place in the Spanish cities of San Sebastian and Bilbao between Aug. 21 and 30.

UEFA SUPER CUP The annual meeting of the Champions League and Europa League winners will be played in Budapest on Sept. 24. It was originally scheduled to be in Porto.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AND EUROPA LEAGUE 2020/21 The group stage of the Champions League will start on Oct. 20/21 and will then be condensed. Further matches will be played on Oct. 27/28, Nov. 3/4 and Nov. 24/25, and Dec. 1/2 and 8/9. The Europa League group stage will follow a similar schedule.

The qualifying rounds will be played over one leg instead of two, with a draw to determine the home team, except for the Champions League playoff round, which will be over two legs as usual. In the Champions League, the preliminary round will be played on Aug. 8 and 11, with the first qualifying round on Aug 18/19, the second round on Aug. 25/26, the third on Sept 15/16 and the playoff round on Sept. 22/23 and Sept. 29/30.

The Champions League group stage draw will take place in Athens on Oct 1. EURO 2020 PLAYOFFS

The playoff ties for the four remaining places at Euro 2020 -- which has been postponed until 2021 -- will be played on Oct. 8 and Nov. 12.