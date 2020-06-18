Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Soccer-UEFA decisions taken on European club competitions

UEFA has postponed a decision of whether they will take place at the stadiums of the home team, or in Portugal. EUROPA LEAGUE 2019/20 -The quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will be played as a final eight straight knock-out tournament in the German cities of Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen between Aug. 10 and 21.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 00:04 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-UEFA decisions taken on European club competitions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UEFA made a number of decisions on Wednesday for the conclusion of this season's European club competitions following the coronavirus stoppage. Here is a summary of the main ones. CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2019/20

-The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all be played as a mini-tournament in Lisbon from Aug. 12 to 23. All ties will be one leg only. Istanbul, scheduled to host this season's final, will stage the fixture next season with the subsequent finals also moved back by one year, with St Petersburg now hosting in 2022, Munich in 2023 and London in 2024.

-The draw will be take place at UEFA headquarters on July 10. -The remaining round of 16 second leg ties -- Manchester City v Real Madrid, Bayern Munich v Chelsea, Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais and Barcelona v Napoli -- will be played on Aug 7/8. UEFA has postponed a decision of whether they will take place at the stadiums of the home team, or in Portugal.

EUROPA LEAGUE 2019/20 -The quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will be played as a final eight straight knock-out tournament in the German cities of Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen between Aug. 10 and 21. Cologne will stage the final on Aug. 21.

-The draw will take place at UEFA headquarters on July 10. -The remaining round of 16, second leg ties will take place on Aug. 5/6, either at the originally scheduled venues or in Germany.

-The two ties where the first leg was also called off -- Inter Milan v Getafe and Sevilla v AS Roma -- will be reduced to one leg, played on Aug 5/6, with the venues to be decided. -Gdansk, originally appointed to stage the 2020 final will now host the 2021 final, with subsequent finals moved back by one year, with Sevilla in 2022 and Budapest in 2023.

WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2019-20 As with the Champions League and Europa League, the competition will finish with an eight-team tournament. This will take place in the Spanish cities of San Sebastian and Bilbao between Aug. 21 and 30.

UEFA SUPER CUP The annual meeting of the Champions League and Europa League winners will be played in Budapest on Sept. 24. It was originally scheduled to be in Porto.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AND EUROPA LEAGUE 2020/21 The group stage of the Champions League will start on Oct. 20/21 and will then be condensed. Further matches will be played on Oct. 27/28, Nov. 3/4 and Nov. 24/25, and Dec. 1/2 and 8/9. The Europa League group stage will follow a similar schedule.

The qualifying rounds will be played over one leg instead of two, with a draw to determine the home team, except for the Champions League playoff round, which will be over two legs as usual. In the Champions League, the preliminary round will be played on Aug. 8 and 11, with the first qualifying round on Aug 18/19, the second round on Aug. 25/26, the third on Sept 15/16 and the playoff round on Sept. 22/23 and Sept. 29/30.

The Champions League group stage draw will take place in Athens on Oct 1. EURO 2020 PLAYOFFS

The playoff ties for the four remaining places at Euro 2020 -- which has been postponed until 2021 -- will be played on Oct. 8 and Nov. 12.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Germany bans big events until October despite COVID decline

Germany will extend a ban on large events until at least the end of October to try to avoid a new wave of coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.After speaking with the premiers of Germanys 16 states, she urged p...

London producer Mackintosh shuts down 'Hamilton' and other top shows until 2021

Shows including Hamilton and Les Miserables will not return to the London stage until 2021, producer Cameron Mackintosh said on Wednesday, blaming uncertainty over when the British government would lift social distancing measures. Theatres,...

Sudan extends lockdown in Khartoum state to June 29

Sudan has extended a lockdown in the state of Khartoum to June 29 as it tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, its Security and Defence Council said on Wednesday. Khartoum state, including the capital, is the Arab African cou...

Two arrested for snatching woman's purse

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman dentist in central Delhis Patel Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Shahil Khan 22 and Mohammed Gulab 22, both residents of Pandav Nagar, they said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020