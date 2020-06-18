Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eiffel Tower to re-open - but you will have to take the stairs

"To attract people, the most important thing is that security measures are taken, and that's why we're promoting safe distances," said Patrick Branco Ruivo, director of the Eiffel Tower's operating company. He said that with foreign travel yet to recover from restrictions put in place to slow the pandemic, most of the visitors would in the initial stage be domestic.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-06-2020 04:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 04:27 IST
Eiffel Tower to re-open - but you will have to take the stairs

The Eiffel Tower is preparing to welcome back visitors after the COVID-19 lockdown, but they will need to be fit: because of lingering concerns about infection, the elevators will initially be off-limits. Workers at the Parisian landmark, which looms 324 metres (1,062 feet) over the French capital, were on Wednesday making preparations to re-open on June 25, after three months of shutdown. It has been the site's longest period out of action since World War Two.

Managers said they hoped to get operations fully back to normal later in the summer. In the meantime, a series of safety measures will be in place. Visitors will not be able to go any higher than the second level of the tower, and until the start of July access will be only via the staircases. The elevators, with their confined space, represent a risk of disease transmission.

There will also be a one-way traffic system in force on the staircases, and all visitors over the age of 11 will be required to wear a face covering. "To attract people, the most important thing is that security measures are taken, and that's why we're promoting safe distances," said Patrick Branco Ruivo, director of the Eiffel Tower's operating company.

He said that with foreign travel yet to recover from restrictions put in place to slow the pandemic, most of the visitors would in the initial stage be domestic. "For the French public, this is the moment to come to the Eiffel Tower," said Branco Ruivo.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Serena cannot wait to compete in this years U.S. OpenSerena Williams confirmed on Wednesday she will compete at this years U.S. Open in New York amid the COVID-19 outbreak, where the sev...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Pilot in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash may have become disoriented in heavy fog, NTSB saysU.S. federal safety investigators said on Wednesday that the pilot of a helicopter that cras...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. In rebel Syria, some welcome sanctions but fear for economyIn the last bastion of the rebellion against President Bashar al-Assad, Syrians who fled his rule see new U.S. sanctions as a st...

NFL-Trump backs ex-QB activist Kaepernick returning to NFL

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be in favor of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick returning to the field. Kaepernick says no NFL teams have signed him since he left the San Francisco 49ers after the 2016 season b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020