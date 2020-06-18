Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facing Arizona surge, Navajos reimpose virus curfew

In Arizona, with a population more than 41 times greater, daily cases plateaued around 500 in mid-May, leading Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to lift a stay-at-home order. The tables have since turned, with Arizona on Tuesday recording a record 2,392 new cases while the Navajo Nation reported 39.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 04:36 IST
Facing Arizona surge, Navajos reimpose virus curfew

The Navajo Nation has reimposed 57-hour weekend curfews to protect citizens from a surge in coronavirus cases in neighboring Arizona after the largest Native American reservation managed to flatten its own COVID-19 curve.

A month ago the coronavirus was tearing through the nation, with daily cases spiking above 170 among a population of around 174,000. That gave the Navajo Nation, which straddles parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, the highest per-capita infection rate in the country if it were a state. In Arizona, with a population more than 41 times greater, daily cases plateaued around 500 in mid-May, leading Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to lift a stay-at-home order.

The tables have since turned, with Arizona on Tuesday recording a record 2,392 new cases while the Navajo Nation reported 39. "In the state of Arizona the numbers are increasing twofold at times, we have to protect our people," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a webcast on Tuesday. He ordered two more weekend curfews banning travel and closing all stores and restaurants, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Navajos were hit hard by the virus due to their need to travel outside the nation for work and shopping, high levels of underlying health conditions like diabetes and healthcare disparities compared with nearby states. Nez imposed some of the United States' toughest coronavirus restrictions, enforcing a string of unpopular weekend curfews on top of a daily night-time curfew and mandatory mask use.

In Arizona, Ducey took a different approach, leaving it up to residents to voluntarily follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, after his stay-at-home order ended May 15. The Republican governor has attributed rising cases to increased testing. Health experts point to what they call the state's "cavalier" exit from lockdown.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Serena cannot wait to compete in this years U.S. OpenSerena Williams confirmed on Wednesday she will compete at this years U.S. Open in New York amid the COVID-19 outbreak, where the sev...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Pilot in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash may have become disoriented in heavy fog, NTSB saysU.S. federal safety investigators said on Wednesday that the pilot of a helicopter that cras...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. In rebel Syria, some welcome sanctions but fear for economyIn the last bastion of the rebellion against President Bashar al-Assad, Syrians who fled his rule see new U.S. sanctions as a st...

NFL-Trump backs ex-QB activist Kaepernick returning to NFL

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be in favor of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick returning to the field. Kaepernick says no NFL teams have signed him since he left the San Francisco 49ers after the 2016 season b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020