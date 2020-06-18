Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-La Liga television audiences soar 48% in first week back

Spanish football's international viewing figures have increased by over 48% since the season returned after being halted for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organising body La Liga said on Thursday. Citing a study by analytics firm Nielsen Sports of the first round of matches since the campaign resumed on June 11 without fans, La Liga said its biggest audience bounce came in Africa, where it received a 73% boost in viewers.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 11:30 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-La Liga television audiences soar 48% in first week back
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spanish football's international viewing figures have increased by over 48% since the season returned after being halted for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizing body La Liga said on Thursday.

Citing a study by analytics firm Nielsen Sports of the first round of matches since the campaign resumed on June 11 without fans, La Liga said its biggest audience bounce came in Africa, where it received a 73% boost in viewers. Viewing audiences increased by 72% in Asia, where La Liga has had a free-to-air deal with Facebook in the Indian sub-continent since 2018.

In Europe, audiences swelled by over 56%, with the biggest spike (130%) coming from Belgium, which canceled its domestic season due to the pandemic. The league's domestic viewing figures experienced a more modest increase of 12%.

The most popular match was Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Eibar, a league spokesman said, followed by Barcelona's 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca and Sevilla's 2-0 triumph over city rivals Real Betis, the first match since the season resumed. "We feel privileged to be able to take to the field again, and we're very happy to have the opportunity to offer live sports entertainment at a time when there are few events like this around the world," said La Liga's president Javier Tebas.

"We hope that other competitions in other regions will also start soon because it's important for the fans and the industry." Oscar Mayo, director of marketing and international development for the league, added: "We're very pleased with the exponential growth in the figures for La Liga's international audience.

"We knew that fans around the world were keen to enjoy the excitement and entertainment we offer." Spain is one of the worst affected countries in the world with over 27,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus and 245,000 infections.

It was able to get its season back up and running thanks to a joint effort from La Liga, Spain's soccer federation and the government's department for sport. The Spanish top-flight is the second of Europe's top five leagues to restart after the Bundesliga, which also posted record audiences in its first weekend back last month.

England's Premier League resumed on Wednesday while Italy's Serie A returns on Saturday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's parliament approves new map including territory controlled by India

The upper house of Nepals parliament approved a new map for the country on Thursday including land controlled by India, in a row that has strained ties between the South Asian neighbours.India, which controls the region a slice of land in...

Road To 20: Abhishek Bachchan remembers three special films from 2006

Sharing another set of anecdotes as a part of his RoadTo20 series, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday remembered three of his most special films that released in the year 2006. Bachchan, who will complete 20 years in the Indian cinema by t...

President Trump says police treated unfairly

President Donald Trump weighed in on the shooting of Rashard Brooks and the Atlanta police officer charged Wednesday with felony murder during an interview on Fox NewsTrump said you cant resist a police officer and said he heard an explanat...

Turkey says it hits 500 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

Turkish forces have hit more than 500 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq as part of an operation in the region against the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday. Turkish warplanes struck PKK targets in va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020