Level Europe, part of IAG, intends to file for insolvency

Level Europe, part of IAG, intends to file for insolvencyReuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:16 IST
Level Europe, an Austrian low-cost short-haul airline which is part of the parent group of British Airways, IAG, said in a statement on Thursday that it intends to file for insolvency.
In its statement Level Europe, a carrier previously known as ANISEC blamed the coronavirus pandemic for its cease to trading and said an administrator would be appointed once insolvency proceedings had been filed.
Level Europe operated six short-haul aircraft. IAG also operates a long-haul airline called Level which is separate from Level Europe, an IAG spokeswoman said.
