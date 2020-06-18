Several labour offices remain shut after employees test positive

Several labour offices will remain shut for a few weeks after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mitchells Plain labour centre and its satellite office in Nyanga will be closed for an additional week after another employee contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, the Paarl Labour Centre has also confirmed a case and the office closed its doors from Thursday.

"The officials had interacted with other employees, who were working at the labour centres. The affected employees will now self-isolate and have been referred for counselling," said Provincial Operations' Chief Director, Mawele Ntamo.

He said the offices have been conducting regular assessments of employees, which includes daily health checks and temperature screening.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) head office in Pretoria has been hit by COVID-19, with an employee who tested positive. The office will be closed, which may affect operations.

However, the Labour Department said payment of benefits will continue.

The department's Director-General, Thobile Lamati, has previously stated that the safety of employees remains paramount.

"Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible," he said.

As it stands, the offices in the Western Cape, which has over 60% of the reported COVID-19 cases, remain the hardest hit.

Services resumed in Vredenburg in the Western Cape and East London in the Eastern Cape after they were both closed due to COVID-19.

The Paarl labour centre is expected to resume operations on 22 June, while the Mitchells Plain Labour Centre, Nyanga satellite office and the UIF office will open on 25 June.

"Clients are encouraged to make use of the department's online services in the meantime," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)