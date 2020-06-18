Left Menu
Nigerians face tough job market amid coronavirus outbreak

But, following Nigeria's first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in late February and the announcement of a lockdown in Lagos from March 30, the company decided to shed staff fearing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel. "It's been very hard finding something to do...

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mary Uzoma had never been unemployed until March when she was among those laid off by the transport company she worked for in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.

For the last year, in her role as a trainer, she traveled to other Nigerian states to teach motorcycle taxi drivers how to use the ride-hailing firm's software. But, following Nigeria's first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in late February and the announcement of a lockdown in Lagos from March 30, the company decided to shed staff fearing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel.

"It's been very hard finding something to do... because most organizations have gone into virtual work, so nobody wants to employ new people," said 29-year-old Uzoma. A government report on the impact of the outbreak said some 39.4 million people - about a third of Nigeria's workforce - may be unemployed by the end of this year.

The government expects Africa's biggest economy to contract by 3.4% this year as a result of the pandemic. Nigeria has reported around 17,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 400 deaths. Meanwhile, the cost of living has risen steadily. Annual inflation rose for the ninth straight month in May, to a two-year high of 12.4%.

Hilda Kragha, CEO of Nigerian online jobs portal Jobberman, said the number of clients searching for work had more than doubled. "Typically, we have about 20,000 active job seekers week-on-week. The past few months it's been up to 50,000," she said.

Kragha said companies in hospitality, entertainment, and advertising were worst hit. Uzoma, trying to remain upbeat, said she hoped for a COVID-19 cure so that "people learn to live with it".

"Organisations are going to be open, back to working full time, and then try to get people to work for them," she said.

