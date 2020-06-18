Bank of England raises bond-buying programme again to 745 bln pounds

Bank of England raises bond-buying programme again to 745 bln poundsReuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:32 IST
The Bank of England increased its bond-buying program to 745 billion pounds from a previous 645 billion pounds on Thursday. The BoE also said it was keeping its benchmark interest rate at 0.1%.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 100 billion-pound increase in the asset purchase program which is spent mostly on British government bonds and Bank Rate remaining at 0.1%.
